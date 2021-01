El Paso Matters CEO Bob Moore shares the top stories the news organization is following this week.

Every Friday, we learn about some of the top stories in El Paso. This week, Bob Moore, CEO of El Paso Matters shares how the news organization examined the high amount of lives lost in the city in 2020 due to the pandemic. Also, due to COVID-19, schools have seen lower school enrollment in the city. We'll hear how this could impact funding. We also hear more about El Paso's District Attorney ending his long tenure in office.