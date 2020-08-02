KRWG

El Paso Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Mass Shooting

By ap

Credit "Grand Candela," the memorial near the El Paso Walmart where the August 3, 2019 mass shooting took place.

El Paso is marking the anniversary of a shooting at a crowded Walmart by remembering the 23 people killed. Authorities have said the gunman traveled from his home near Dallas to target Latinos in the Texas border city on Aug. 3, 2019.

Events to mark the anniversary of the shooting in the largely Hispanic city have taken on a new look amid the global pandemic: parks lit with lanterns that people can walk or drive through; private tours for victims’ families at a museum exhibit of items preserved from a makeshift memorial; and residents being asked to show support with online posts.