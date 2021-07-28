El Paso Electric To Resume Disconnections in August

NEW MEXICO – In February 2021, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) took action to end the utility disconnection moratorium that had been in place during the pandemic. El Paso Electric (EPE) will resume disconnections for New Mexico customers beginning Monday, August 16, 2021 with notices set to go out to customers this week.

“Even before ‘work-from-home’ and ‘stay-at-home’ measures were officially implemented across the country, we took swift action to halt all disconnections in early March 2020 in an effort to help customers who were impacted by the pandemic,” shares EPE President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. “While normal billing practices resumed in Texas this February, the NMPRC maintained the moratorium until August 12, which means that we will now resume normal billing practices for our New Mexico customers on Monday, August 16. We want all customers who are struggling with their electric bill to know that there is assistance available and they should apply today.”

Customers who have unpaid electric bills should contact EPE to get connected to the financial assistance they need. Customers can visit epelectric.com and chat with a Customer Care Team Member, call 1-800-592-1634 or email EPE at CustomerCare@epelectric.com to get more information on financial assistance.

“We have also partnered with Doña Ana County and Casa de Peregrinos to help share with our New Mexico customers the financial assistance that is available to help get caught up on both rent and utility bills,” adds EPE Vice President of Customer Care and Corporate Communications Cheryl Mele. “While the amount of assistance available to New Mexico customers is abundant, time is of the essence as their state-assigned funds will expire if they are not used.”

September 30 is the deadline to expend the federal funds for utility and rental payment assistance under the Doña Ana County Emergency Rental & Utilities Assistance Program. Doña Ana County needs to have at least 65% of the funds allocated to residents who meet income eligibility requirements by that date. EPE customers who have been financially impacted by COVID, reside in Doña Ana County and are currently renting can call (575) 525-5898 or visit www.donaanacounty.org/ERAP for more information and to apply for assistance.