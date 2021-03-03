El Paso Electric Partners with General Motors to Offer Discounts on Electric Vehicles

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Electric (EPE) is proud to welcome General Motors (GM) to EPE’s GoEV Savings Program. GM is offering several thousand dollars in discounts on the 2020 and 2021 Chevrolet Bolt.

Coming just one month after EPE officially announced the GoEV Savings Program, and its inaugural partnership with Nissan North America offering discounts on the Nissan Leaf sold at Casa Nissan, options for customers have now grown to include the Chevy Bolt sold at Rudolph Chevrolet.

The partnership between EPE and GM through the GoEV Savings Program will offer EPE customers an immediate discount of $8,500 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on all 2020 and 2021 Chevy Bolts at the time of purchase. This instant discount does not include other offers that are also available on the Chevy Bolt that stack up the savings to at least $12,500. The EPE GoEV Savings Program offer on the Chevy Bolt is only available for a limited time until March 31, 2021. All sale representatives are at-the-ready to answer any questions EPE customers may have in order to take full advantage of this wallet-saving event.

“This is an opportunity that can’t be missed and we applaud GM in its efforts of charging towards change to a greener, cleaner future,” shares EPE CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. “Our shared commitment to work towards transportation electrification really shows how much we care about the important role we all play in leaving our environment in better shape than when we received it.”

“GM’s commitment to going electric has gone national with a local twist by partnering with El Paso Electric to offer its customers the best option possible when it comes to their next vehicle purchase,” shares Dennis Neessen, owner of Rudolph Chevrolet. “We are proud of the history and legacy GM vehicles have built over the decades, and are excited for the stories they will tell as we pave the way to a greener future.”

All EPE customers have to do to take advantage of these amazing deals is show their most recent copy of their EPE bill, a valid photo ID and the official flyer announcing this discount which can be found at www.epelectric.com/goevsavingsprogram. Additional details about this offer along with more information on EVs can be found at the same webpage: www.epelectric.com/goevsavingsprogram.

About EPE’s GoEV Savings Program

El Paso Electric’s GoEV Savings Program is an education awareness initiative to help inform customers on the benefits of electric vehicles, as well as to offer incentives to purchase an EV or plug-in EV. EPE has established partnerships with Nissan North America and General Motors to offer incentives on the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt, respectively.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 441,800 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico