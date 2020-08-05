El Paso Electric Launches Electric Vehicle Community Initiative

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Electric (EPE) officially launches the region’s first utility-led EV Community, the latest initiative by EPE that serves to educate and reward the growing number of customers who are choosing to drive electric vehicles (EVs) and help protect the environment.

“As the demand for EVs continues to grow, we are committed to doing our part in connecting our customers to useful resources and information on EVs and how this is a viable transportation option for families and commuters,” expresses EPE Vice President of Customer and Community Engagement Eddie Gutierrez. “As EVs continue to evolve, the creation of EPE’s EV Community will serve as a useful tool for our customers to stay connected with EV trends and be the first to learn about future programs and incentives.”

EPE customers who drive an EV are invited to join the EV Community. To join the EV Community, drivers must reside in EPE’s service territory and own or lease a battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. As members of this community, drivers will receive exclusive perks and access to content that is curated by EV enthusiasts such as exclusive insights, special newsletters, and will be invited to take part in virtual events – all for free.

EPE’s EV Community is completely free and can be easily accessed through EPE’s EV website at www.epelectric.com/ev. EPE’s EV website was the region’s first website to offer an information hub to the public such as explanations on EVs, where drivers can charge their EV in the far West Texas and South New Mexico regions, and incentives vehicle shoppers can take advantage of in both Texas and New Mexico.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 436,200 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.