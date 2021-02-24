Education officials seek flexibility on student testing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Education officials in New Mexico want flexibility in federal testing requirements for students.

The U.S. Department of Education said it won't exempt states from testing students, as it did last spring. But it said it would consider allowing tests to be shorter, done remotely and carried out as late as the fall.

New Mexico's head of public education says he will likely ask to test fewer students in a representative sample that can be reliable for parents and policymakers. The challenge will be to include students who haven't engaged in virtual learning and may not take tests remotely.