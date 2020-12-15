Education lawsuit demands internet for New Mexico students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawyers representing Native American students say New Mexico is violating a 2018 court order in a landmark education case as attempts to boost internet access and provide learning devices are falling short.

The case covers 80% of the state's students, including Native Americans and those who are low-income or disabled. Lawyers representing the students say educational opportunities would not have been as inadequate had the state complied with the court order and ensured access to technology for all students.

In a motion filed Tuesday, they asked a court to compel the state to provide laptops and internet to students who still lack them.