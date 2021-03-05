Economic and Tax Contributions by Immigrants - Strengthening All Communities

An interview with James Jimenez, Executive Director for New Mexicio Voices for Children.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Voices for Children Executive Director, James Jimenez, about a recently released immigration report - “Strengthening All Communities for a Brighter Future”- to coincide with the New Mexico State Legislative “Immigrant Day of Action” -a virtual rally.

According to Jimenez, “immigrants are actually twice as likely to start a company as are folks who were born here.” Many New Mexico immigrants working in frontline industries during the pandemic such as in hospitals, nursing homes, childcare, food service, and other high-contact jobs were left out of the 2020 Federal COVID-19 relief.

More information available at nmvoices.org; organizenm.org (Café – NM Comunidades en Accion y de Fe); ngagenm.org; and Somos un Pueblo Unido.