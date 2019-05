Dr. Jim Shearer drops by the Dusty Banks to celebrate the life and music of the great Sam Pilafian, who passed away on April 5, 2019.

Sam was a virtuoso tuba player, enthusiastic educator, and tireless ambassador for music of multiple genres worldwide. But, of course, he was so much more.

Join us as Dr. Shearer shares personal remembrances and incredible music in this hour from Dry River Jazz.