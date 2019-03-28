Dry Cleaners, Housing, The Stock Market And Rip It

We love getting listener mail! Seriously. And on today's episode, we're taking on some of your latest questions. For example: why does a dry cleaner in Maryland have its customers pay when they drop off their laundry, not when they pick it up? Is it better to buy a house or invest in the stock market? And we have more on the "Rip It" energy drink mentioned in our recent episode about dollar stores.

Some of the work we referenced in this piece:

Dan Ariely, "The Pain of Paying: The Psychology of Money," Duke University's Fuqua School of Business' YouTube channel.

Òscar Jordà, Moritz Schularick and Alan M. Taylor, "The Total Risk Premium Puzzle," National Bureau of Economic Research.

Phyllis Korkki, "Paying With Cash Hurts. That's Also Why It Feels So Good," New York Times.

Wil Fulton, "How an Energy Drink You've Never Heard Of Took Over the US Military," Thrillist.

Jake Rossen for Van Winkle's, "How the US Military Got Hooked On Rip Its," Task & Purpose.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

