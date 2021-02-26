Drivers should expect roadway closures for NM 187 Bridge replacement

CABALLO – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has begun the multi-bridge replacement project on NM 187.

FNF Construction, Inc. (Contractor) is replacing bridges located in Arrey and Caballo. In total, six structures will be replaced, three of them bridges (Trujillo Canyon MP 17.1, Seco Creek MP 26.6, and King Canyon MP 30.8) three concrete box replacements at mileposts 19.52, 22.24 and 22.76.

Prior to demolition, detours will be put in place on I-25 from EXIT 59 (Caballo) to EXIT 63 (Hillboro) creating a shoo-fly style detour around the structure. Contractor’s hours of operation are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The box culvert located at milepost 22.24 is currently being removed. Traffic will be detoured onto I-25 at either milepost 63(NM 152/Hillsboro) or milepost 59(Caballo Lake) to access locations on NM 187 for both sides of the bridge.

