Drive-Through Graduation Planned for Las Cruces Class of 2020

After conferring with the high school principals, Las Cruces Police and New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Public Schools will host a drive-through graduation celebration for the Class of 2020 at the Field of Dreams May 21 and 22. The six graduation celebrations will take place at the same times the graduations were initially scheduled.

“The high school principals have been working together to come up with a plan to honor our seniors. They proposed this plan last week and on Tuesday we met with law enforcement to get the green light before making an announcement. We are all very excited,” said Dr. Trujillo, “The class of 2020 is unique and we wanted to give them a one of a kind celebration.”

The speeches, pledge of allegiance and other preliminary program items will be pre-recorded and submitted to the principals. At the designated start time, the preliminary program will be streamed on the LCPS Facebook Page and on the LCPS YouTube Channel. Graduates will dress in their cap and gown, decorate their vehicle, and in accordance with state guidelines, invite up to four additional family members to ride with them. There is one car allowed per graduate and only one graduate can ride in each vehicle.

Vehicles will go to the staging area to be lined up in the East Parking Lot at the Field of Dreams starting one hour before the scheduled start time to line up in the order they arrive. Once the graduation procession starts, vehicles will be directed to the West Parking Lot where the principal will give the graduate a program and other graduation keepsakes. A photographer will also be onsite to capture the moment and the individual student announcements will be streamed live on Facebook and on the LCPS YouTube channel for friends, families and other relatives to watch.

Once the graduate is finished, they will proceed out of the West Parking Lot and head home. School district officials will work with law enforcement to ensure we are following all state regulations.

On Wednesday, May 6, each senior will be invited to a Zoom meeting to discuss the plan with the superintendent and their building administration. Questions will be answered at that time and additional information will be posted next week. Seniors are encouraged to watch their emails for their Zoom meeting invitations.

LCPS Graduation Celebrations for 2020

Where: Field of Dreams and on the LCPS Facebook Live and LCPS YouTube Channel

Mayfield: 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Arrowhead Park ECHS/MA: 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Las Cruces High School: 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Centennial High School: 9 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Rio Grande Prep High School: 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22.

Onate High School: 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22.