Drive-By Shooting Outside Of Las Cruces Leaves Woman Severely Injured

Shortly after 8 p.m. on July 31 a white utility truck was involved in a shooting on Yucca Road, close to NM-478, near Brazito. The county said in a release that it left an unidentified woman severely injured.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in identifying a white utility truck with a green logo on the doors.

The suspected vehicle was occupied by a driver and at least three men riding in the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lawrence Louick at 575-525-8810 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Information from Doña Ana County