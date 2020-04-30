DPNM Statement on Gradual Reopening of New Mexico’s Economy

Commentary: DPNM Chair Marg Elliston released the following statement today regarding Governor Lujan Grisham’s announcement that certain New Mexico businesses will begin to reopen in the coming weeks:

“Throughout this pandemic, Governor Lujan Grisham has put the health and wellbeing of New Mexicans first, and we’re proud to see her continuing that trend with these new guidelines. While radical Republicans follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps, calling for reopenings that blatantly contradict the advice of scientists and medical professionals, the governor is taking smart steps to protect our economy and our health. It’s no surprise that New Mexicans overwhelmingly approve of Governor Lujan Grisham’s steady and science-based leadership during this challenging time.”

