Downtown Two-Way Conversion Project: Las Cruces Avenue Road Closure

As part of the Downtown Two-Way Conversion Project, Las Cruces Avenue near downtown will be closed from Water Street to Main Street on Saturday, March 16. To minimize disruption, the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will coincide with the Farmers Market Las Cruces Street closure. Business and residential access will be maintained.

Morrow Enterprises, Inc. will be paving Water Street as part of the Downtown Two-Way Conversion and Revitalization Project. The road closure will affect RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time.

For more information, call the Public Works Department, Construction Management Program at 575/528-3098.