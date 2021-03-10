Double Fatal Crash in Sierra County on County Road A003

Truth or Consequences, NM - On March 7, 2021 at around 6:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a double fatal, single vehicle crash on County Road A003 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

The initial investigation shows a silver 2004 Toyota 4Runner was travelling north on County Road A003, which is a one lane dirt road in Truth or Consequences. For reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the 4Runner and rolled. The driver, Keith Timmerman (56) of Jacksonville, Florida and his passenger, Deborah Ann Portzline (54), of Arrey, New Mexico were both ejected and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Keith Timmerman and Deborah Ann Portzline were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly utilized. No additional information is available at this time.

Information from NM State Police