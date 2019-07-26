Domenici Public Policy Conference at NMSU to return in 2020

The Domenici Public Policy Conference, held at New Mexico State University since 2008, will not be held in 2019, but the university is working to bring the event back for 2020.

“No one did more for New Mexico than Sen. Pete Domenici,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “That’s why we’re so proud of this conference and what it means for our community. We’re working with the Domenici family to create a plan that respects the late senator’s interests and aligns with NMSU’s new strategic plan.”

The Domenici Institute for Public Policy at NMSU is named after Pete V. Domenici, New Mexico’s longest-serving U.S. Senator who died in 2017. The institute at NMSU was created to continue Domenici’s legacy of service to both the state and the country.

NMSU leaders spoke with the Domenici family and agreed the conference would go on hiatus for 2019 and return for 2020. NMSU officials intend to meet with stakeholders during the fall semester.

The 11th annual conference, which was held in September 2018, was a salute to Domenici. The two-day event in Las Cruces had grown to a regional conference with more than 1,000 attendees annually and focused on significant issues facing the state, nation and world.

Conference speakers included the country’s top experts from a variety of sectors such as government and elected officials, including former United States senators; U.S. representatives; U.S. cabinet members; U.S. ambassadors and governors; military personnel; scholars; journalists; policy directors; business executives; and political consultants.

For more information on the Domenici Institute visit https://domenici.nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU