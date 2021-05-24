Dog Stabbed Gets Second Chance at Life

LAS CRUCES - The 6-year-old bull terrier allegedly stabbed by his owner 29 times last December is on his way to a new life with his departure from the county today.

“Animal Control Officer Gwyneth Kingsley, through an animal control officers’ network, located an animal services organization with a licensed behaviorist on staff. With the trauma Gucci experienced, he requires more specialized, focused care for his recovery,” said Mary Lou Ward, Doña Ana County Animal Control Supervisor.

Bayou Animal Services now owns Gucci. This organization specializes in rehabilitation and in the bull terrier breed. Because of the violent attack, Gucci continues to present some aggressive tendencies towards men, which could cause barriers to securing the right forever home. The all-female animal rescue group offers the environment Gucci requires on the next steps in his recuperation. As part of his rehabilitation, Nadine Perez, their licensed behaviorist, will conduct an intake, observe Gucci and provide him the one-on-one assistance he needs. Additionally, Perez will foster Gucci at her home. As with any trauma victim, there is no timeline as to how long the rehabilitation process may take. He may never be fully comfortable around a male again. But, that is okay. Gucci may just end up needing a female pet parent to provide the loving home he so deserves. Departing the county gives Gucci a fresh start on a new life in different surroundings, far away from the cruelty he experienced here.

Prior to departing the county today, Perez spent time with Gucci in the yard at the County’s Courtheld Animal Facility. She brought some of her own dogs, for an initial assessment tool, to see how Gucci would react to other canines. Gucci responded well and made some four-legged friends out of the interaction.

County Animal Control Officer Kingsley responded to the night of the domestic violence incident, in which Gucci was seriously injured. Since the initial response, Kingsley has spent time with him during his stay at the county facility and developed a special bond.

“He’s brave and he’s stubborn. The boy won’t give up and that’s what makes him a miracle, not his injuries healing, but his shear will to survive everything,” ACO Kingsley noted of Gucci. “I’ll be sad to see him go. However, we’ve connected Gucci to the best behavioral experts he truly needs after the brutality that was inflicted upon him. In my years as an animal control officer, I can’t say it’s the worst animal cruelty case I’ve seen, but it’s among the worst for sure. The county is doing right by Gucci in transferring ownership to the Bayou team, as they are willing to take on his special case.”

Unfortunately, Gucci’s animal cruelty case is one of many that animal control and public safety officers in Doña Ana County and throughout nation respond to. Thousands of animals are killed each year due to neglect and cruelty in our country. Animals cannot speak for themselves. People need to stand up and be the voices for animals. If you observe or know of animal cruelty taking place, please report to authorities by calling Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795 or 9-1-1.

Information from Dona Ana County.