Doña Ana County Names New Fire Chief

Doña Ana County Manager, Fernando R. Macias has announced the appointment of Shannon Cherry as Doña Ana County Fire Chief.

Most recently, Chief Cherry comes to Doña Ana County from Sandoval County Fire and Rescue where he was Deputy Chief. He began his tenue at Sandoval County as a fire fighter and paramedic, he was promoted to Lieutenant, and then to Assistant Chief of Training and finally, Deputy Chief of Sandoval County Fire and Rescue.

“We are fortunate to have Chief Cherry join Doña Ana County Fire. His leadership skills, expertise and substantial base of knowledge will help enhance fire services in the county,” said Fernando R. Macias.

“I’m extremely excited and look forward to working here,” said Cherry. “A lot of work has been done to create a great fire department for the county, and I’m excited to now be part of that continuing growth.”

Cherry received his Bachelors of Applied Arts and Science in Fire and Emergency Services Administration from Eastern New Mexico University and will complete a Masters of Organizational Leadership in Fire Rescue Executive Leadership from Waldorf University in June. Cherry has also earned his Executive Fire Officer designation from the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD.

Information from Doña Ana County