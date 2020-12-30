District Court Judge Rules Funding For Public School Buildings Is Not Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has ruled that the state’s system for funding the construction of buildings in public school districts is unconstitutional and ordered officials to devise a fair system.

The ruling by 11th Judicial District Court Judge Louis E. DePauli Jr. on Tuesday said the funding system was not properly equitable.

Democratic state Rep. Patty Lundstrom says lawmakers should change the system in the upcoming 60-day legislative session. Democratic State Sen. Mimi Stewart believes some parts of the judge’s ruling don’t accurately describe the state’s capital outlay funding and that the state should appeal the order.