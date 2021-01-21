Did Your Trash Day Change? If Yes, So Did Your Recycling Day

With 24 percent of the city residents getting used to a new trash pickup schedule since the start of January, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) suggests that customers also register, and re-register if they have previously, for the South Central Solid Waste Authority’s (SCSWA) free Recycling Coach to make sure their reminder notifications are set to the right day. Dates for recycling changed along with the trash pickup day.

“Yes, if your trash pickup day changed, so did your recycling day,” Robin Lawrence, LCU deputy director Solid Waste said. “It’ll still be every other week, but your recycling day will still be the same day as your trash day.”

SCSWA’s free Recycle Coach app can assist residents to remind them if it’s a recycling week or not through email or text reminders. It can be found on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Recycle Coach can send a reminder for every recycling pickup in advance times of one hour before, to 12 hours before, or even a week before. Those reminders can come by email or by push notifications. If residents have registered previously, it is recommended they re-register.

The page also reminds customers of the preferred, high quality recyclable materials - corrugated cardboard, plastic bottles, and jugs #1 and #2, copier and printer paper, and clean steel, aluminum, and tin cans. It is recommended that residents do not bag recyclables and all items should be clean and dry.

LCU can be reached at 575-528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.