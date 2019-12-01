Deputy Recovering After Rollover Accident Near Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says the deputy involved in a rollover crash Saturday continues to recover and is doing “remarkably well.”

Deputy Christopher Patton, 31, was responding to a call for assistance from another deputy when his 2011 Crown Victoria left the roadway and rolled near the intersection of El Camino Real Road and Doña Ana School Road. Details of the crash are still under investigation.

Deputy Patton, a two-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was transported to a Las Cruces-area hospital before he was later taken to University Medical Center in El Paso for head trauma. Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, he was listed in stable condition.

Information from Doña Ana County