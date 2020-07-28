Dems slam Cowboys for Trump boss for 'back to Africa' video

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Democrats and civil rights leaders in New Mexico are denouncing the leader of the Cowboys for Trump group after he posted a Facebook live video calling for some Black athletes to go back to Africa.

New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf tweeted late Monday that Couy Griffin's comments were racist and demanded that he resign his seat on the Otero County Commission. U.S. Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján calls Griffin's remarks racist and hurtful and says both Democrats and Republicans should denounce him.

Griffin also said any person of color who didn’t identify as American first should leave.