Democrats push to enshrine abortion rights in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators are redoubling efforts to repeal New Mexico’s dormant, 50-year-old ban on most abortion procedures that could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

A bill that would shore up abortion rights statewide was scheduled for its first legislative committee hearing on Monday in videoconference format as a precaution against the coronavirus. Twenty-five senators have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. That's an indication of strong support in the 42-member, Democrat-led state Senate. Several anti-abortion Democrats were ousted from the state Senate in the 2020 elections.