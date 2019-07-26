Democrats Blast Donald Trump Jr.’s Remarks in Sunland Park

Commentary: Donald Trump Jr. today joined Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and failed Kansas Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach at an immigration symposium in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The event was organized by “We Build the Wall,” a haphazard organization that has been criticized for endangering federal employees.

Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston released the following statement in response to Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks in Sunland Park:

“Donald Trump Jr. came to New Mexico to parrot his father’s lies and divisive rhetoric. In reality, President Trump has failed to keep his promises to the American people, instead passing a tax bill that benefits the wealthy and enacting tariffs that put an unnecessary burden on hard working Americans.

“Republicans claim to be fighting for working class people, but their actions speak louder than words. This kind of hypocrisy is why New Mexicans are ready to put a Democrat in the White House in 2020.”