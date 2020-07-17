Democrat Luján has money edge in New Mexico's US Senate race

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján has a nearly 6-to-1 fundraising advantage over his GOP opponent in a race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.

Federal records show the Democrat from Nambé‎ raised nearly $1 million from mid-May to June 30. He has more than $3.3 million cash on hand going into the general election.

Meanwhile, Republican Mark Ronchetti reported raising $532,500 during the same time period. The former television weatherman had $571,000 cash-on-hand. Both are seeking to replace U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring.