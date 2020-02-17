Deming Schools Superintendent Confirmed To New Mexico State University Board of Regents

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Senate on Monday confirmed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s appointments to two boards of regents:

​Dr. Arsenio Romero will serve on the New Mexico State University Board of Regents;

Danell J. Smith will serve on the New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents.

Romero has been superintendent of Deming Public Schools since 2017. He earned his undergraduate degree in elementary education in 1996 and his doctoral degree in educational management and development in 2013, both from New Mexico State. He also has a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico. He fills an unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2020.

Smith is a lawyer in private practice in Las Vegas. Previously she served as assistant district attorney and chief prosecutor for the Fourth Judicial District in Mora, San Miguel and Guadalupe counties, and was city attorney for Las Vegas. She will serve a full term that ends Dec. 31, 2025.