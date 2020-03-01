Death Following Las Cruces Police Taser Incident Under Investigation

Las Cruces, NM - On Saturday, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with the assistance of the Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force was called to investigate an officer-involved death involving a man and the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD). The suspect was subdued using a taser, according to New Mexico State Police.

State Police agents learned that on February 29, 2020 at approximately 2:32 a.m., a LCPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a blue GMC pickup for expired insurance at 240 Three Crosses Avenue in Las Cruces, NM. During the traffic stop, the LCPD officer observed two female occupants inside the vehicle and a male subject sitting in the back seat not wearing a seatbelt. The male subject was identified as Antonio Valenzuela (40) of Las Cruces, NM. During an inquiry through Las Cruces dispatch, the officer learned Valenzuela had a valid bench warrant for his arrest from New Mexico Probation and Parole. The officer asked Valenzuela to exit the vehicle at which time he fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued.

Two LCPD officers who were assisting on the traffic stop also assisted in the foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, one officer deployed his department issued Taser. Officers were able to gain control and handcuff Valenzuela who was being combative. After Valenzuela was handcuffed, officers noticed he was unresponsive. Officers immediately called for emergency medical services. Valenzuela was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

This case is still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The cause and manner of Valenzuela’s death is under investigation by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The names of the officers involved will not be released by State Police until interviews have been conducted. For inquiries into the duty status of the officers please contact LCPD. At the conclusion of this investigation, it will be sent to the appropriate district attorney for review. No additional information is available at this time.

Information from New Mexico State Police