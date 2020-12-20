Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have cleared away the last major obstacle to agreement on a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion. Votes could come as early as Sunday. A fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers was resolved by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Toomey has been pressing a provision to close down Fed lending facilities that Democrats say would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration. Schumer is hoping the House and Senate will vote on Sunday. That would take more cooperation than the Senate can usually muster, but a government shutdown deadline looms at midnight Sunday and all sides are eager to leave for the holiday.