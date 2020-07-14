Deadline Extended for Las Cruces Virtual Learning Academy Enrollment

Las Cruces Public Schools is extending the deadline to enroll in the Virtual Learning Academy (VLA), an online option for LCPS students in the 2020-2021 school year. The last day to complete the VLA survey, which provides registration information, is Friday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

All parents and guardians of students attending school in the LCPS district are asked to complete the survey, whether or not they intend to register for VLA. Information from the survey will be used to properly assess technology, transportation and nutrition needs.

The VLA offers online coursework for students who live within the boundaries of Las Cruces Public Schools. Courses are taught by highly qualified LCPS teachers in a flexible, supportive environment. VLA classes accommodate LCPS students who are interested in expanded opportunities beyond the traditional classroom. Online courses will be taught through Canvas, a web-based platform. Students are not logging in at specific time and 'attending' class. Instead, students are working much more independently, supported by videoconferencing.

Parents should have received an email with a link to a survey from their child’s school principal on Friday, July 10. The survey will be used as the official registration to VLA. If you did not receive the link, please contact the principal at the school where your child is registered. If your child has not yet registered as a LCPS student, please contact the principal at the school inside your zoned district. A list of contact numbers can be found at www.lcps.net or you can call 575-527-5800 for more information.

Additional information on VLA:

VLA – Elementary (K-5)

Fully online K-5 students, whenever possible, will be taught in class with students from school. The teachers for these classes will be teachers from the students’ school. Specials for K-5 will largely be video-based on the LCPS Learn YouTube channel. As health regulations change, there may be an opportunity for in-person specials. ​ However, we will start the school year with no face-to-face component.

VLA Secondary (6-12)

Students will remain students at their home campus. ​Teachers for these classes will be from campuses districtwide. ​Home campuses will have learning coaches that monitor student progress. ​Parents will be an active part of the process and are asked to monitor student progress. Students may participate in music and athletic programs on their home campus, as public health orders allow. ​Beyond this, the standard schedule will be electives online. ​

Students that would like request a change may arrange a meeting with their counselor, but a schedule change is not guaranteed. Health guidelines will be the priority. Students may still participate in Dual Credit and ACE (Academic Career Exploration). ​Grades for qualifying participation in extracurricular activities will remain the same. ​

Schedules will be built by converting your current StudentVue schedule. Counselors at the home schools will work with families on scheduling. Schedules will not be exactly the same in VLA. Every attempt will be made but there may be unavoidable schedule changes. ​Honors may not be available​. As health regulations change, there may be an opportunity for in-person meetings. ​However, we will start the school year with no face-to-face component.

Medical Documentation

This is not a requirement to participate in this program. ​However, if your family does have a medical situation that requires this, please complete the CovidHomebound documentation and email to covidhomebound@lcps.net for considerations such as tutoring, IEP's, parent conferences, and testing. The goal is to make sure LCPS is best informed to support your family. ​As health regulations change, opportunities may become available for VLA and we want to know how to prepare.

LCPS Meals and Transportation

All LCPS students in VLA are eligible for LCPS breakfast and lunch. If this is a need for your family, please indicate this on the survey. ​You will also see a Transportation question. This question is to help us get a bus rider count so please answer this question.

Home Computer and Internet

Every student participating in VLA will need home internet and their own computer. ​If you need to check out an LCPS computer (content filtered) please be sure to indicate that on our survey. ​If you do not have home internet please be sure to indicate that on our survey as well.

Semester Commitment

We ask that families that sign up for this choice remain with this option for the entire semester. In December, students will have the opportunity to return to their home campus as a traditional student.

Questions?

If you have questions, please submit to: vlahelp@lcps.net​