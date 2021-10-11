DACC Receives Nearly $5 Million in Funding

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is pleased to announce it is receiving nearly $5 million in grant funding for its Éxito project to assist Hispanic and low-income students.

The grant, which distributes $4.9 million over the course of five years, will assist DACC Hispanic and low-income students in the areas of academic achievement, graduation, transfer and career success. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) STEM grant.

The funds will be used to assist students in the development of an online STEM orientation, proactive and intrusive academic advising, STEM courses, peer mentoring, job placement, curriculum, expanding online STEM courses and enhancing agreements with local educational partners.

The Éxito project purpose will include funding for updating existing computer labs and classrooms as well as purchasing additional technology resources and supports for STEM students.

“This funding from the Department of Education will help DACC recruit, retain, and launch more Hispanic and low-income students into good paying STEM-related careers in Southern New Mexico to the benefit of the entire community,” Joe Butler, DACC division dean of Science, Engineering and Mathematics.

The $4.9 million dollars in funding will be primarily used to assist students in the Science, Engineering and Mathematics (SEM) Division and the Advanced Technologies (AT) Division. Programs offered in SEM and AT include Aerospace Technologies, Architecture and Construction Technologies, Astronomy, Biology, Computer and Information Technologies, Developmental Math, Drafting and Design Technologies, Chemistry, Electronic Technology, Environmental and Energy Technologies, General Engineering, Geography, Geology, Nutrition, Manufacturing and Automation Technologies, Mathematics, Physics, and Water Technologies.

Information from DACC