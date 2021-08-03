DACC Offers Free iPads to Students

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) students may qualify for a free iPad for the upcoming fall semester.

Students must be enrolled full-time and meet eligibility requirements.

The free iPad initiative is to assist students facing challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited access to technology required for some classes. In addition, DACC provides free WiFi in parking lots at the Espina, East Mesa, and Gadsden locations to assist students facing these challenges.

Student requirements for the free iPad include:

enrolling in 12 credits hours for the fall semester, and

demonstrated financial need.

To see if you qualify, please click the following link and submit information at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/xcite/freeipad/.

In addition, DACC opened its doors for in-person services on Monday, August 2nd. All DACC buildings are fully open to students, staff, and instructors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. This move follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of New Mexico which reopened to full capacity beginning July 1st.

Admission applications are still being accepted for this semester which is scheduled to begin August 18th. Helpful information on degree programs, tuition costs, financial aid, and more can be found on the DACC website. Applicants can apply online at dacc.nmsu.edu. DACC has two campuses and four learning centers located within Doña Ana County.

For more information, please contact news at news@dacc.nmsu.edu.