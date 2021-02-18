DACC is "More than a Community College."

An interview with Dr. Monica Torres, Doña Ana Community College President.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana Community College President, Dr. Monica Torres, about its impact to the community during the pandemic. The East Mesa Campus is now a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

With six different campuses, DACC offers many programs and education to assist those affected by job loss due to the pandemic or other instances and continues to be a food distribution site for Casa de Peregrinos. The Career Technical Education program at DACC prepares students for employment by helping them develop core academic, job-specific, and employability skills needed to be successful in the workforce. The public can now find information about resources in our community through their new “Thrive webpage,” dacc.nmsu.edu/thrive/