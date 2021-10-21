Crime Stoppers Seeks Person Involved in Las Cruces Shooting

Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting on Gladys Drive Saturday, October 16.



Law enforcement has learned that the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday at a house party.



A juvenile has been injured and hospitalized as a result.



Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or suspects is asked to call Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.

Information from Las Cruces Police