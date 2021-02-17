Crime Stoppers Offers Reward To Find Man Suspected Of Running Over Las Cruces Officer

Las Cruces and Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Mark James Esquibel, the man believed to be responsible for Monday’s incident that injured a Las Cruces police officer.

Esquibel, 40, whose last known address was on the 5100 block of Central Road in Las Cruces, is believed to be the driver who refused to cooperate with officers at the Sonic Drive-In, at 2925 N. Main St., and then ran over a Las Cruces police officer as he drove away from the scene.

Police have obtained a warrant for Esquibel’s arrest. Esquibel is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; aggravated battery against a peace officer; and resisting, evading or eluding arrest. Esquibel has a separate warrant for violating terms of his probation.

Esquibel is Hispanic, 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone known to harbor or provide aid to a wanted individual could face criminal charges.

Sometime before 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, Las Cruces police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on an individual who was parked in a stall at the Sonic restaurant. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Esquibel, and determined there was probable cause to take him into custody.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates Esquibel was uncooperative with officers and refused to exit his vehicle. Officers utilized a Taser on Esquibel but that was ineffective. Shortly after the Taser was deployed, Esquibel put the vehicle into drive and accelerated from the stall striking a Las Cruces police officer.

Investigators believe at least one round was fired during the incident. Esquibel fled west on Main Street and his vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Winton Circle and Neleigh Drive. Police learned someone gave Esquibel a ride from there.

The injured Las Cruces police officer was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on Mark James Esquibel is asked to immediately call 911. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

