Cowboys for Trump leader won't resign his Otero County post

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has said he will not resign his seat on the Otero County Commission as he awaits trial in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. The Alamogordo Daily News reported that Griffin made the declaration in response to a press release last week from county commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt calling for Griffin's resignation. The topic took up more than an hour of the commission’s meeting last Thursday after it was placed on the agenda for discussion. Griffin has denied the allegations against him related to the Capitol insurrection.