Cowboys for Trump leader refuses virus test in jail

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The jailed leader of Cowboys for Trump has been held in solitary isolation for two weeks as he refused to take a coronavirus test. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui on Friday said Couy Griffin also ejected offers to speak with an attorney regarding his arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. Griffin has been jailed and charged by federal prosecutors with entering the Capitol grounds. He was arrested Jan. 17 as he returned to Washington. Griffin has said he wasn’t involved in violence at the Capitol and never went inside the building as he waded among throngs of Trump supporters on an outer balcony.