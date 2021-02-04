Cowboys for Trump leader appeals for pre-trial release

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Jailed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is seeking a second judge’s opinion on whether he must remain incarcerated pending trial in connection with the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In court filings Wednesday, attorneys for Griffin say a magistrate judge denied pre-trial release for reasons not cited by prosecutors and in violation of due process rights. They also argue that incarceration without bail is heavy handed considering Griffin never entered the Capitol building.