COVID Vaccine Clinics Open to Children Ages 5 to 11

LAS CRUCES, NM -- Through a partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management, Las Cruces Public Schools will host a series of clinics for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinics will also offer flu vaccinations to anyone eligible to receive a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended children 5 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 as an additional measure to protect themselves and others – especially those considered to be high risk – against serious illness and death.

The first clinic will be Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex, 505 S. Main Street in Las Cruces. The exact location will be at the southwest end of the building, where the former Department of Motor Vehicles office was located.

Parents will need to register their child online with the NMDOH using the event code BNYSPNZ. If your child does not already have a profile with the NMDOH COVID Vaccine Registration portal, you will need to first create one. Printed and signed consent forms will also be required, but a limited number of forms will be made available at the clinic for those who do not have access to a printer.

Additional vaccine clinics for both the COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine will be held inside the gymnasiums at the following middle schools from 4-7 p.m. and are open to all LCPS students who are eligible for vaccine:

DATE

SCHOOL

CODE

Nov. 15

Zia

ZIAMS

Nov. 16

Sierra

SIERRAMS

Nov. 17

Mesa

MESAMS

Nov. 18

Vista

VISTAMS

Nov. 19

Picacho

PICACHOMS

Information from Las Cruces Public Schools.