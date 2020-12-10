COVID Update Highlights Lower Positivity Rate But Stresses Need For Continued Safe Practices

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham updated the public on the state’s COVID efforts Thursday.

More than 915 patients are hospitalized with COVID in New Mexico, something the governor says is a top concern for the state. This comes as New Mexico announced a pause to all elective surgeries.

“This number is very frightening. I don't want people to be frightened. But I want you to see that this is a dramatic number, and it is why we have to work harder,” Grisham said. “We have to do better at minimizing the transmission of COVID. We have 159 New Mexicans on ventilators.”

The governor says that while the two-week shutdown led to a downward trend in cases, New Mexicans need to remain vigilant.

“We decreased from a 24% positivity rate to a 13% positivity rate,” Grisham said. “Now we are aiming for about a statewide 5% positivity rate, so you can see we have a long way to go, but this is exactly what we were hoping and aiming for.”