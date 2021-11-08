COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Children at TTUHSC El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Children 5-11 years old are now eligible and encouraged to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The shots will be available during a vaccine drive this month on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus.

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Registration can be completed online

https://elpasottuhsc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOUc6DFWgeHEMjc by filling out all requested information. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Children who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past can receive the vaccine if 90 days have passed since testing positive. Second doses will be administered Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Carefully select your appointments for the first and second dose when registering online.

Vaccines will NOT be available for adults on the days of the children’s vaccine drive.

On the days of the event, parking will be available in lots marked T3, P11 and P7. Please arrive on time; however, there is no need to arrive early. Also plan for a 15-minute observation period after the shot is administered (30 minutes if previous allergies to vaccines or other injections).

The TTUHSC El Paso campus parking map can be found here: https://elpaso.ttuhsc.edu/parking/traffic-and-parking/_images/Campus_Map_Parking.jpg

For more information, call 915-215-4300.

Information from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.