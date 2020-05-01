COVID-19 Side Effect: More Illegal Dumping

A quick drive up toward the County Collection Center at Hill, NM, shows the frustration that some county residents may have when encountering a closed sign. Off the road, in a ravine, is a tossed couch. On the other side, obvious yard waste with tire tracks from the truck that left it. With the increase in quarantine spring cleaning comes the side effect of more illegal dumping in our desert, but planning trips and knowing the procedures can help our desert environment.

“We’re committed to the health of each other during this pandemic, but we’re asking that residents stay committed to not dumping their trash illegally,” said Patrick Peck, director of South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) which manages the eight County Collection Centers (CCCs) across Doña Ana County.

After a short closure during the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, all CCCs are now open normal hours (go to www.scswa.net to find locations and hours). For now, punch cards are NOT required to drop-off trash. Recycling drop-off is always free. Please, only New Mexico Residents use the sites and maintain safe social distancing protocols: no more than 5 people in a given area or 10 total individuals per site, including staff, while maintaining 6-foot distance between each other.

Due to the statewide Stay-at-Home order, the Old Foothills Landfill (555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.) is currently closed to the general public wanting to drop off green waste. However, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is offering one free additional Green Grappler curbside pickup through May 8, 2020.

At the curb, LCU customers should use clear plastic bags to contain grass clippings and weeds alongside neatly stacked branches or other yard waste materials, then call LCU at 575-528-3500 to request the additional pickup of green waste. As soon as possible, the Green Grappler will swing by to pick up your yard waste to be recycled into composted mulch and given back to the community for free.