COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 In El Paso

The City of El Paso Public Health Department is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s cumulative number to 1,029, the number of deaths remains at 22.

To-date 486 people have recovered from COVID-19; consequently, there are 521 active cases within the county. Positive cases in El Paso County include 540 females and 489 males; see accompanying graphics and map. There are 65 patients who are hospitalized, and 38 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU. Health staff reported a clerical error in the hospitalization numbers reported yesterday which should have been 59 hospitalized, 38 in ICU and 18 on ventilators.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, reminds the public to continue following the City and County’s Local Directives, which include wearing face coverings and avoiding social gatherings, especially as we approach Mother’s Day weekend.

“Residents need to understand that social gathering are not allowed,” Ocaranza said. “Going shopping or out to eat with anyone that does not live with you such as your extended family or friends is not allowed. If you must go to the store, then please go alone and keep it to a minimum and try to avoid being out of your home. Take responsibility for yourself in order to keep our community safe.”

The public is reminded again that face coverings are locally mandated, but they are not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or exercising outdoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household. Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

It is recommended that face coverings be cleaned daily. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands before and after removing the covering.

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the police department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.