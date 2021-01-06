Court changes add urgency to abortion bill

LAS CRUCES - When a state bill to remove New Mexico’s invalid abortion law from the books was defeated in 2019, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was still serving on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The fact that Amy Coney Barrett now holds that seat makes passage of the bill this session even more critical, said incoming Sen. Carrie Hamblen, D-Las Cruces.

The 2019 bill, sponsored by Rep. Joanne Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, and others, passed 40-29 in the House after a series of emotionally wrenching debates.

It was then defeated in the Senate, where eight Democrats - Pete Campos, Carlos Cisneros, Richard Martinez, George Muñoz, Mary Kay Papen, Gabriel Ramos, Clemente Sanchez and John Arthur Smith - all voted against it. Cisneros died of a heart attack in 2019. Martinez, Papen, Ramos, Sanchez and Smith were all defeated in the Democratic primary last June, in large part because of this vote.

Hamblen said passing the bill this year will be one of the top priorities for incoming freshmen. When asked why, she responded with three words, “The Supreme Court."

“If they strike down Roe v. Wade, that law that we’ve had since 1969 goes into effect,” she said. “I think we have a responsibility as legislators to put things in place that protect New Mexico residents. That law needs to be removed.”

New Mexico’s first law prohibiting abortions was passed in 1907, and then amended in 1969. Under the old law, it is a fourth-degree felony to perform an abortion, and a second-degree felony if the woman dies during the procedure. There are exceptions for rape, birth defects and to protect the health of the mother, but all abortions must be approved in writing by a hospital board.

The state’s law was invalidated in 1973 with the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, but never removed from the books. The law is “likely unconstitutional on its face,” the state Attorney General’s Office said in its analysis of the 2019 bill.

The office noted that a 1973 state Court of Appeals decision also found portions of the state law to be unconstitutional. “Thus, an argument could be made that House Bill 51 does nothing but remove an archaic, and arguably invalid, statute for which our appellate court has already disapproved,” the AG’s Office said in its analysis.

The bill would not impact existing laws prohibiting late-term abortions. Opponents pointed to the fact that one of the sections being repealed provides protections for hospitals and medical providers who refuse to perform abortions because of moral or religious beliefs.

That protection was restored by an amendment in the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2019, but the bill was still defeated in the Senate.

“I stand unified against legislation that weakens the defense of life and threatens the dignity of the human being,” Sen. Ramos told the Albuquerque Journal after his vote. He called it one of the toughest decisions he has had to make.

The New Mexico Alliance for Life called the 2019 bill one of the most extreme in the nation and said that its passage would have stripped protections from doctors, prevented parents from being informed of their child’s abortion and led to more dangerous late-term abortions.

Ferrary said she plans to introduce the bill as it was originally written, adding that it was important that all three sections of the old law be repealed.

“We need New Mexico women to know that we support their full health care options,” she said. “We just want to make sure that women get that message.”

The bill was not introduced during last year’s 30-day session, which is limited to the state budget and items approved by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor was a strong supporter of the 2019 bill. Her office issued a news release announcing they had received a petition with 10,000 signatures supporting the bill.

“I’m very happy so many New Mexicans agree that it’s time we cut this backward language from our books; that it’s time we express our full support for a woman’s autonomy; that it’s time we express our full support for our health care providers,” Lujan Grisham said in the release.

The 2021 session is scheduled to start on Jan. 19 in Santa Fe, with many of the meetings held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic. Lawmakers were able to begin prefiling bills this week, and they will be posted on the Legislature’s website.

Walt Rubel can be reached at waltrubel@gmail.com.