County in oil-production zone fights stay-at-home order

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county in New Mexico’s southeastern oil producing region is backing a legal challenge against a statewide ban on indoor dining amid surging coronavirus infections across the state.

Eddy County filed a legal brief with the New Mexico Supreme Court in solidarity with restaurants that say Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has overstepped her authority under a stay-at-home order that bans indoor dining.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 infection, with nearly 20,000 infected since the pandemic reached New Mexico. Seven additional deaths were linked to the virus, all in people ages 60 or older. There were 160 hospitalizations.

Eddy County has seen 233 cases and 3 deaths.