County commission wants Los Alamos lab to conduct study

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe County Commission wants Los Alamos National Laboratory to conduct a site-wide environmental review of the potential effects that could come from production of the plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The commission on Tuesday approved a resolution outlining its wishes. The lab plans to increase production to 30 cores per year by 2026. The last site-wide review at the northern New Mexico lab was done 13 years ago. Santa Fe Commissioner Anna Hansen said it’s unconscionable that the nuclear agency and the U.S. Energy Department are ignoring the demands of elected officials and the public for a new analysis.