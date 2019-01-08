Councilman Greg Smith Announces Run For Las Cruces Mayor

Fred Martino speaks with Las Cruces City Councilor Greg Smith about his decision to run for Las Cruces Mayor in November.

Las Cruces has a Mayoral election in November and the race is already underway.

Three-term Mayor Ken Miyagishima will have at least one opponent in November should he seek re-election.

2nd District Councilman Greg Smith is running for Mayor.

He told KRWG News in the eight years he’s been on the council, the city has made real progress...and he hopes to continue that as Mayor.

Smith has served on the council for two terms…he was first elected in 2011…and his decision to run for Mayor leaves the race for the 2nd District council seat wide open.

The Las Cruces Municipal Election…which is non-partisan…will be held on November 5th.

From the Las Cruces website:

Biography

When one is born in an Army hospital, chances are pretty good that the future will include travel. Such was certainly the case for Gregory Z. Smith. Gregory was born at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, and he’s lived in Alaska and Argentina and traveled as far east as the Black Sea and as far west as Hawaii. Much of that travel occurred during his childhood as the son of an Army Artillery Officer, but plenty has occurred since college graduation.

Greg’s late father was Donald Evans Smith. His mother is a local artist, Jo-an Richardson Smith. His wife, Allison Kuper Smith, is a graduate of Las Cruces High School and of the Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management School at NMSU.

Greg studied architecture at Texas A&M University and holds a Bachelor degree in Environmental Design from A&M as well as a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction degree from the University of Texas at Austin. After 20 years teaching elementary school, Greg came home to Las Cruces where three generations of his family have lived. Here he started a residential design business and also quickly became involved in several local non-profit organizations.

Elected to represent District 2 in 2011 and to the position of Mayor Pro Tem in 2013, Councillor Smith sees Las Cruces poised to take on a huge range of exciting new possibilities. From the treasures in the rocks of Prehistoric Trackways National Monument to the phenomenal opportunities soaring out of Spaceport America, neither the ground nor the sky is the limit for Las Cruces. Councillor Smith invites residents to join him for morning coffee at 9:00 a.m. Tuesdays at Milagro Coffee y Espresso at 1733 E. University Ave. and at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Spirit Winds, 2260 S. Locust St.

¡Estamos Listos!

Professional Recognition & Community Involvement

