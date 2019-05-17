Coping With Construction In Las Cruces

There is an unexpected benefit to the Valley Drive road reconstruction for Rustics for Less. People waiting longer at the light at Valley Drive and W. Picacho have a chance to look around to see what businesses are near the intersection.

“They might have seen our display in the mall and now customers can also see our showroom and sales floor on Valley Drive since traffic is moving slowly around the construction,” explains Octavio Piña, co-owner and manager of Rustics for Less.

In Las Cruces since 2007, Rustics for Less is a family business started by Octavio’s parents that sells Mexican rustic and southwest wood furniture. When the family decided on a home base in the United States for their southwestern solid wood imports, it was Las Cruces that won out as the city for their lives and their business.

You may have seen their setup in the Mesilla Valley mall too - first in a walkway, now in a temporarily vacant store in the mall. Many customers who walk into the mall display don’t realize at first that although they can see the handmade wood tables, chairs and mini-cantinas, when they are ready to buy Rustic’s furniture, they must either go online at www.rusticsforless.com or come right to the store at 750 N. Valley Drive. The mall display has helped Rustics for Less survive throughout the progress of the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) road reconstruction on Valley Drive.

On Valley Drive, the Rustics storefront with bright orange and turquoise color is deceptively small, with a huge inventory inside that includes couches, dining tables, bedroom sets, living room sets, entertainment centers, office furniture and even more in stock in storage on the property. If you find what you like, you’re able to get local delivery either that same day or the next, for only $40… or you can buy online and schedule a pick up at your convenience. Also, if you are planning an out of town move, they offer the shipping option inside the United States.

Piña explains that customer service, especially with delivery and setup of their unique pieces, is key to their success and has ensured repeat customers who are loyal to the brand. Rustics for Lass has also opened a store in Albuquerque.

Stay in touch with the road reconstruction news with the monthly NMDOT Valley Drive meetings. For the most up-to-date information please visit www.valleydrive.net. The next meeting is Tuesday, May 21st, at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library in the Roadrunner Room at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Questions? please contact Project Manager Ryan Tafoya at (575) 418-7891.

The City of Las Cruces encourages residents to continue to support local Valley Drive businesses, and work with our local Chambers of Commerce in their efforts to provide support.