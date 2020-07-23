Construction Begins On Low-Income Housing In Las Cruces

The Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority marked a new beginning with the rehabilitation of the Pecos Apartments’ existing 20 units. The groundbreaking ceremony was limited and only available virtually on Facebook Live to the media and public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority is converting the existing 1310 Pecos Street Apartments into a Permanent Supported Housing Facility called Desert Hope Apartments. This project is designed to serve a population with incomes at or below 30% Area Median Income (AMI) that are residents of the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County who have extremely low or very low incomes.

“We wanted to create a living space that would not only be long-lasting for our residents but comfortable for their families,” said Marcos Montes, Board Chairman of Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority. “Our goal is to provide safe and affordable housing to our community and this apartment rehabilitation development is providing just that.”

Despite the safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority was able to invite the Community and key stakeholders to participate virtually. They decided to work innovatively and hosted the virtual event on Facebook Live. Mayor Ken Miyagishima, officials from Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, and other affordable housing advocates participated in the Facebook Live groundbreaking event.

For more information on the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, log onto their website at https://www.mvpha.org. Members of the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County communities are invited to watch the groundbreaking ceremony in its entirety Facebook.com/MVPHA.