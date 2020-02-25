Commentary: Sometimes, "B.S." is the right word for the outrageous things people say

Jeff Jarvis called it “the single most essential word in political protest,” and I agree; but since we cannot use the full word in this space, I will wrap it in its prophylactic abbreviation: B.S.

This is how debates about profanity turn farcical. The word has now been evoked in the reader’s mind, and yet this writer is barred from using the noun. As Frank Zappa protested on the Dick Cavett Show decades ago, “If they know what I’m talking about, why can’t I say it?”

On Friday, CNN's Anderson Cooper called B.S. on former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich during an interview. Blagojevich was sprung from federal prison Tuesday after serving half of a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. His list of misdeeds was long, but the most famous was soliciting bribes in exchange for an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Barack Obama after he was elected president. Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009.

The disgraced governor, along with 11 other individuals, was granted clemency on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

The interview grew increasingly adversarial as Blagojevich claimed he had been a political prisoner, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and accused his federal prosecutors of misconduct. Cooper called him out for setting up “a whole new alternate universe of facts” and dismissed it as B.S., using the full word.

There may be a discussion worth having about Cooper pivoting from the role of interviewer to inquisitor, but his language was sound. It is also free from sanction by the Federal Communications Commission because CNN is delivered via subscription service rather than the airwaves.

Still, the unbowdlerized references to B.S. stirred a pother this weekend that nearly upstaged the greater profanity, which was Blagojevich’s flat denial of the historical record.

Whereas a lie simply misrepresents the truth, B.S. expresses a disregard for the distinction between true and false, as was argued by philosopher Harry Frankfurt (who wrote an entire book about B.S.).

In 2006, after this commonplace and useful word was uttered several times on the drama “NYPD Blue” and other programs, the FCC elevated B.S. into the category of “profane” language, repudiating it as “one of the most offensive words in the English language, the broadcast of which is likely to shock the viewer and disturb the peace and quiet of the home."

I call applesauce, folderol and poppycock! B.S. is uniquely apt for what it expresses. There are substitutions that provide some of the word’s fricative pleasure — words that spit and hiss — but there is no fully satisfactory replacement for its combination of sound and concise mockery.

One year while I was teaching elementary school theater classes, there was a surge in referrals for swearing, so I addressed the issue with my fifth-graders. One of the things we established is that words are not only signs, but also sensual expressions: Words can punch, caress and tickle. We invented nonsense cuss words, which was fun; and yet everyone agreed that nonsense words do not quite hit the mark. Cussing has a social function, after all.

B.S. is a sterling word. It delivers the adequate punch without being obscene. It does not “disturb the peace” any more than “humbug” or “meadow muffins,” but supplies both a diagnosis and just the right emotional expression.

It is also an indispensable political utterance. The “post-truth” period we are enduring consists of assaults not only on political but epistemological norms. In this week’s pardons, we saw a president use his executive power to help normalize fraud and corruption.

We need the lexicon to call that just what it is, and “hogwash” doesn’t cut it.